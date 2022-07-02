Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,066 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 83,700 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $949,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,513. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KD opened at $10.04 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Profile (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.