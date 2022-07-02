Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVOL opened at $1.51 on Thursday. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Symbolic Logic stock. Kokino LLC bought a new stake in Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 982,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Symbolic Logic makes up approximately 5.9% of Kokino LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kokino LLC owned about 8.01% of Symbolic Logic as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

