StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of FNHC stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. FedNat has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNHC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of FedNat by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedNat by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in FedNat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

