StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of FNHC stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. FedNat has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.
FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS.
About FedNat (Get Rating)
FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
