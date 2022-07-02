Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWP opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Forward Pharma A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.