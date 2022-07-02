PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of PowerFleet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

PowerFleet stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $77.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.73. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.

In related news, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,243.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWFL. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after buying an additional 1,627,745 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after buying an additional 760,602 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 181,134 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

