GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $83.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.67. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 53.04%.

In other GSI Technology news, Director Ruey-Lin Lu acquired 19,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $63,256.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at $134,096.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 35,696 shares of company stock worth $117,248. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 186,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 79.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 38,413 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

