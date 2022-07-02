NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.43 on Thursday. NantHealth has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About NantHealth (Get Rating)
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
