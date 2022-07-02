GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.23. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 65.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.