Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SUMR opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $25.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.57. Summer Infant has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $16.89.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 94.31%.

In related news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari purchased 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,402.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 355,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,103.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $109,138.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 354,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,187,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. EHP Funds Inc. owned about 0.57% of Summer Infant as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

