Dakin Sloss Sells 225,786 Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Dakin Sloss sold 225,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $449,314.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,001,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,943,205.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Dakin Sloss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 28th, Dakin Sloss sold 1,028,654 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,900,804.28.
Shares of Heliogen stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40. Heliogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $16.35.
About Heliogen (Get Rating)
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.
