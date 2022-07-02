Dakin Sloss Sells 225,786 Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Dakin Sloss sold 225,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $449,314.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,001,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,943,205.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dakin Sloss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heliogen alerts:

On Tuesday, June 28th, Dakin Sloss sold 1,028,654 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,900,804.28.

Shares of Heliogen stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40. Heliogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $16.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLGN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heliogen by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Heliogen by 1,178.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Heliogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heliogen by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Heliogen (Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.