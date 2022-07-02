VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $792.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. VEON has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

