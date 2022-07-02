Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 4,587 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 4,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $539,201.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,874,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,654,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AN opened at $114.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.12. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.06 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 65.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.