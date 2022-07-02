BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 120.7% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDDY opened at $79.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average is $63.42. BYD has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $83.97.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

