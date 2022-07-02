Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Visa by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 221,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,050,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $43,982,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $199.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.19 and a 200-day moving average of $211.78. The company has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

