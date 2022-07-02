Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 223,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,477,000 after acquiring an additional 37,182 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 10,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 56,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $368.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average is $81.88. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

