IMC Chicago LLC Acquires Shares of 32,388 ProShares Short Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DDG)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DDG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 7.62% of ProShares Short Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $172,000.

Shares of DDG stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. ProShares Short Oil & Gas has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $19.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67.

ProShares Short Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Index measures the performance of the energy sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, coal, oil companies-major, oil companies-secondary, pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

