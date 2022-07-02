IMC Chicago LLC Buys New Stake in ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 13.02% of ProShares UltraShort Utilities as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA SDP opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. ProShares UltraShort Utilities has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $16.71.

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

