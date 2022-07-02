11,813 Shares in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) Acquired by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 5.25% of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 355.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $72.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.65.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

