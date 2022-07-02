Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Update

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 122.7% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 89,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,710,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 259,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after buying an additional 39,751 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,305,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MILN opened at $26.46 on Friday. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $45.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41.

