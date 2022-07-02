Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $174.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $5.32.

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.62 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. S&T Bank PA grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 55.3% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 2,245,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 799,291 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 114.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 860,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 114.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 32,350 shares in the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

