Truist Financial Boosts Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Price Target to $20.00

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. The company has a market cap of $221.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of -0.39.

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.49). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,737.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth about $2,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air (Get Rating)

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.