iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, an increase of 125.8% from the May 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTD. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $406,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTD opened at $24.92 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

