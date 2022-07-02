World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Cut to Underweight at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $159.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WRLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of World Acceptance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $116.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $732.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.07. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $107.96 and a 52 week high of $265.75.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($3.91). The business had revenue of $166.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.91 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 9.26%. Analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in World Acceptance by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in World Acceptance by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in World Acceptance by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.