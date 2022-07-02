Short Interest in Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Grows By 125.3%

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a growth of 125.3% from the May 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCPAF opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $2.35.
Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
