Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of XELB stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.54. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Brands by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,833 shares during the period. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.