Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,756,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.85.

EXAS opened at $41.13 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.44.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.