LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in LKQ by 30.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in LKQ by 282.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 215,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 159,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in LKQ by 6.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

LKQ opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.86. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.45.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.81%.

In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

