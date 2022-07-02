IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.91 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 99.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 414,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,561,000 after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $782,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 116,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AAP opened at $173.64 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.14.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.17.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

