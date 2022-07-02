IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 988 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $283.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $234.87 and a twelve month high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

