Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.11.

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $99.61 on Friday. Allegion has a 12 month low of $93.05 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.83.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 75.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 2,621.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

