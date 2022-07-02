Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.93% from the stock’s previous close.

DEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52 and a beta of 0.51. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 12.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 141,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 15,341 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 33.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 23,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 270.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.