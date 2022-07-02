Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $316.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.56.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS stock opened at $266.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.34. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $250.62 and a 1-year high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $721,012,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,408,000 after buying an additional 316,868 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,594,000 after buying an additional 258,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 242,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 466,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,081,000 after purchasing an additional 194,288 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.