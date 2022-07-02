Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.95.

NYSE HPP opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,709,000 after buying an additional 1,063,599 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $860,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

