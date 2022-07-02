Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $231.68

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $231.68 and last traded at $232.79, with a volume of 4768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.43 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

