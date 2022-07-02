Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Cut to $127.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $166.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

NYSE:LSI opened at $115.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.55. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Life Storage will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

