Jefferies Financial Group Lowers NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target to $23.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NTST. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NTST opened at $19.00 on Thursday. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $910.52 million, a PE ratio of 211.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000.

NETSTREIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.