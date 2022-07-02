Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Trading Down 8.7%

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 465,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 400,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of C$28.85 million and a PE ratio of 13.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19.

Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.02 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Radisson Mining Resources Inc. will post 4.2399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,839 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec.

