RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,962.00

Shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,962 ($24.07) and last traded at GBX 1,975 ($24.23), with a volume of 6013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,046 ($25.10).

RHIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,840 ($47.11) to GBX 3,100 ($38.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.49) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,183.33 ($51.32).

The company has a market capitalization of £928.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,345.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,768.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

