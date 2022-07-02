Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Rating) were up 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 359,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 629,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of C$12.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan; and 100% interest in the ELC project located in Peru.

