Jet2 (LON:JET2) Hits New 52-Week Low at $907.00

Shares of Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 907 ($11.13) and last traded at GBX 911.80 ($11.19), with a volume of 12336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 938.40 ($11.51).

Several research firms have weighed in on JET2. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.63) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.24) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,602.50 ($19.66).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,094.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

