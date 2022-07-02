ITV (LON:ITV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $64.12

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64.12 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 64.66 ($0.79), with a volume of 2007263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.78 ($0.82).

Several research firms have weighed in on ITV. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.09) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.14) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 114 ($1.40).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.86. The firm has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76.

In other news, insider Andrew Cosslett acquired 301,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £208,303.41 ($255,555.65). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £2,602.38 ($3,192.71).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

