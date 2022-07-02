Rotork (LON:ROR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $235.97

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 235.97 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 237.20 ($2.91), with a volume of 208153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243.80 ($2.99).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.15) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Rotork from GBX 405 ($4.97) to GBX 345 ($4.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.23) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rotork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 400.89 ($4.92).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 267.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 307.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

In other Rotork news, insider Peter Dilnot purchased 10,000 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($32,756.72). Also, insider Kiet Huynh sold 11,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.31), for a total value of £31,914 ($39,153.48).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

