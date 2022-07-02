Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $273.50

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 273.50 ($3.36) and last traded at GBX 274 ($3.36), with a volume of 78304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281 ($3.45).

MGAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.21) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 433 ($5.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 297.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 312.24. The firm has a market cap of £789.05 million and a P/E ratio of 1,152.08.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

