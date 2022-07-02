Currys (LON:CURY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $68.05

Currys Plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 68.45 ($0.84), with a volume of 74212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.25 ($0.86).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CURY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Currys in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Currys from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 90 ($1.10) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £808.36 million and a P/E ratio of 22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.67.

In related news, insider Alex Baldock sold 176,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £169,638.72 ($208,120.13).

Currys Plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. It also offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

