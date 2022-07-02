Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 786 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock opened at $109.56 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average is $142.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.79.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
