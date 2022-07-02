Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 786 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $109.56 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average is $142.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.79.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

