Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.1% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.79.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $109.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.11 and a 200-day moving average of $142.39. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

