AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $78,000 Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,742 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTF. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 704,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,314,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 128,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period.

Shares of INTF opened at $23.51 on Friday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94.

