AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 673.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,495,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $148.31 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $141.18 and a 1 year high of $223.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.42 and its 200 day moving average is $175.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.