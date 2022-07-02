AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 761 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 61,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of BATS:IDV opened at $27.19 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

