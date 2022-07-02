AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $69.54 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.73.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.